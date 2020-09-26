BUXTON – Rolland Lee Amen, 82, passed away peacefully on Sept. 21, 2020 at Springbrook Center. He was born on Feb. 2, 1938 in Holdrege, Neb., a son of the late Melvin and Elvera (Titkemeier) Amen. He attended schools in Holdrege and went to work on the family farm. Being a very patriotic man, Rolland enlisted into the US Navy and then went on to reenlist into the Air Force.Throughout his working years, he worked as a professional welder and was employed by Bancroft and Martin and McBrady’s.He had a lifelong passion for tractors and especially enjoyed his Simplicity tractor. He also enjoyed driving on trips to Nebraska and other destinations, and welding projects at his home in Buxton.He was predeceased by his wife, Carol Amen; brother, Alan Amen and a twin infant, Donald Dean.Rolland is survived by his children, Sandra Moody of Buxton, Linda Austin of Limerick, and Roger Amen of Buxton; siblings, Berdette, LaRoyce, Joyce, Marilyn, Lori, Don, Cheryl, and Terry; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on Monday Sept. 28 at 3 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery in Brunswick with USAF Honors.Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

Guest Book