BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – Geraldine (Laskowski) Benedetto, 87, died Sept. 23, 2020. She was born on April 26, 1933.

She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Benedetto; and her parents, Aloysius and Helen Laskowski.

She is survived by her children, Marilyn and Lucien Champagne and their children, Alexander and Noah; and by her son, Larry. She was a great aunt and grandmother to many, especially the Laskowski family.

She was retired from Security Mutual Life and Binghamton University. She was in personnel at both places. During that time she played tennis and golf, achieving many accomplishments. She did have a hole-in-one.

Thanks to all the caregivers that assisted Geraldine.

Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City, N.Y. There will be a Memorial Mass offered at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Binghamton, N.Y. in the Spring of 2021.

