PORTLAND – Louis J. Grimaldi Jr., 89, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.

The wonderful life of Louie started on June 11, 1931, in Portland when he was born to the late Louis and Marianna “Maria” (Santora) Grimaldi. Louie grew up in Portland’s Little Italy and attended Portland High School. A few days before his passing, he reflected on his childhood and stated, “We didn’t have much, but we had each other ? I had a good life.” At the age of 16, Louis enlisted in the National Guard. His patriotism and service to our country continued as he served in the United States Navy during the Korean War.

One of the accomplishments he was the proudest of was catching the attention of a neighborhood girl, Joyce Henderson. Louie and Joyce met when they were 15. Little did either of them know, but that would be the beginning of a 69-year marriage. They were married on March 31, 1951 and shortly thereafter began their family, raising them on the foundations of faith and love. Soon after their second child was born, the Grimaldis moved off the Hill and raised their family in East Deering. Louie was the epitome of the Italian father-figure. Whenever the sauce went on, everyone came over. The Grimaldi house was always full of the neighborhood kids, friends and family. As his children grew up and had families of their own, they continued to gather together at their childhood home for Friday night pizza or Sunday family dinners. There was always enough food to go around, and somehow Louie always made sure that everyone at his table felt included.

Louie gave so much of himself to help others. A naturally hard worker, he worked in maintenance at Baxter School and for over 25 years at Pratt-Abbott to provide for his family. He also ran a wallpaper and painting company for a period of time. Still, even after a long day’s work, he found the time and energy to be involved with his family and community. He was a fixture at all of his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events. He spent many years as a Little League coach and as league president, and even more years giving to his parish. Louie was an active communicant of St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church, where he was a former president of the Holy Name Society, and he coordinated and helped run the annual St. Peter’s Italian Bazaar. He was also the president of the Italian Heritage Center for two terms. Above all else, Louie was a husband, father, and Papa. Family meant everything to Louie, and Louie meant everything to his family. He will be deeply missed.

In addition to his parents, Louie is predeceased by his son, Louis J. Grimaldi III; and all of his siblings, Mary Lyons, Samuel Grimaldi, Neil Grimaldi, Ralph Grimaldi, Alexander “Benny” Grimaldi, Joseph Grimaldi and Antoinette Lamkin.

He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Joyce Grimaldi; his children, James Grimaldi and wife Maryann of Portland, David Grimaldi and wife Susan of Falmouth, Gary Grimaldi and wife Robin of Falmouth, daughter-in-law, Donna Grimaldi of Portland, Joanne Roy and husband Glen of Naples, Karen Capozza and husband Michael of Scarborough; his grandchildren, Michael Grimaldi and wife Kristen, Regina Bowie and husband Jacob, Ashley Grimaldi, Jessica Abbatiello and husband Mike, Carl Vickerson and wife Lauren, Nicholas Grimaldi and wife Jillian, Kristina Grimaldi and fiancé Charlie Fox, Ciancia Grimaldi and fiancé Jake, Luigi Grimaldi, Christopher and Benjamin Roy, Danielle and Maria Capozza; and his great-grandchildren, Joseph Grimaldi, Nicolas Colamaria, Helen Abbatiello, Charlotte Abbatiello and Mya Vickerson, Kai Fox, Isabella and Delilah Bowman.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Gosnell Memorial Hospice in Scarborough for the compassionate care given Louie during his final days, and for the kindness shown to the entire family. They also want to express their gratitude to Doctor John Love for many years of excellent care for Louie.

Visiting hours celebrating Mr. Grimaldi`s life will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Following state mandates, masks are respectfully required to be worn. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church, 72 Federal Street, Portland with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland. To view Louis’ memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

Guest Book