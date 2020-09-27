GOLD CANYON, Ariz. – William “Bill” La Pierre, of Gold Canyon, Ariz., passed away Sept. 18, 2020. Born in Westbrook, Feb. 21, 1938, he was the son of Hazel and Leo La Pierre. He was a graduate of Cheverus High School.

Bill enlisted in the U.S. Air Force for four years and was stationed in Ramstein Germany. While in Germany, Bill met his wife Lottie. They were married for 60 years. He was employed by the S.D. Warren Paper Company in Westbrook and Muskegon, Mich., working 34 years for the company. He also worked for the German Company Zanders Fine Papers for six years in Wayne, N.J. and then retired. Gold Canyon, Ariz. was Bill’s final residence where he enjoyed his retirement.

He loved to travel with Lottie touring many countries all over the world. Sailing in his boat on Casco Bay and Lake Michigan, riding motorcycles in his younger days and NASCAR were things he really liked.

He is predeceased by his parents, Hazel and Leo La Pierre; and two sisters, Clatus La Pierre and Linda Frizzel.

He is survived by wife, Lottie La Pierre; sister, Ann Darling and husband Stan; nieces and nephews.

Guest Book