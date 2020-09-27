SOUTH PORTLAND – Alden Graham, 79, of South Portland, passed away on Sept. 17, 2020, in Scarborough.

Alden was born in Presque Isle to Harry W. Graham and Ellen E. (Barber) Graham on Nov. 4, 1940. He went to school in South Portland and graduated from the University of Maine. He worked as a high school teacher in New Britain, Conn. for his entire professional career. He was very involved in his students lives and in their accomplishments, always having yearbooks ready to proudly show off “his kids”. He maintained contact with many of them via social media.

Alden is preceded in death by his father, Harry W. Graham, his mother, Ellen E. Graham; and his brother, Donald R. Graham.

Alden is survived by his niece, Patricia Graham of Lowell, Mass.; and a vast number of cousins; and many, many more second cousins, mostly of New Brunswick, Canada. He enjoyed very close relationships with many of them and their families.

Alden loved music and was very familiar with many genres. Judy Garland was one of his favorite artists.

He loved to cook, and he would make elaborate meals particularly in his younger years that would sometimes be wasted on his not so elaborate cousins who didn’t share the same love for fine dining.

Alden was a devoted son and after he retired from teaching, he moved home from Connecticut back to Portland where he lived with his mom and helped to care for her.

A Celebration of Life will be held in New Brunswick, Canada, at a future date.

Memorial donations may be made to the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, as Alden loved animals, and had a particular fondness for Susie, the standard poodle that he and his mom shared and adored.

