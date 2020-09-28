Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Tues.  10/6  6 p.m.  School Committee

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Sat.  10/3  9 a.m.  Ballot Referendum Public Hearing

Wed.  10/7  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Thur.  10/1  3 p.m.  Highland Lake Leadership Team

Mon.  10/5  4 p.m.  Community Wellness Committee

Tues.  10/6  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Tues.  10/6  6:30 p.m.  Town Council

Wed.  10/7  6 p.m.  Planning Board Public Hearing

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Sat.  10/3  9 a.m.  Special Town Meeting

Tues.  10/6  7 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

Wed.  10/7  7 p.m.  Parks and Recreation Committee

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur.  10/1  7 p.m.  Town Council Workshop

