Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Tues. 10/6 6 p.m. School Committee

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Sat. 10/3 9 a.m. Ballot Referendum Public Hearing

Wed. 10/7 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Thur. 10/1 3 p.m. Highland Lake Leadership Team

Mon. 10/5 4 p.m. Community Wellness Committee

Tues. 10/6 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Tues. 10/6 6:30 p.m. Town Council

Wed. 10/7 6 p.m. Planning Board Public Hearing

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Sat. 10/3 9 a.m. Special Town Meeting

Tues. 10/6 7 p.m. Board of Selectmen

Wed. 10/7 7 p.m. Parks and Recreation Committee

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur. 10/1 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: