Chebeague Island
Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.
Tues. 10/6 6 p.m. School Committee
Durham
Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.
Sat. 10/3 9 a.m. Ballot Referendum Public Hearing
Wed. 10/7 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Falmouth
Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.
Thur. 10/1 3 p.m. Highland Lake Leadership Team
Mon. 10/5 4 p.m. Community Wellness Committee
Tues. 10/6 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Freeport
Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.
Tues. 10/6 6:30 p.m. Town Council
Wed. 10/7 6 p.m. Planning Board Public Hearing
North Yarmouth
Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.
Sat. 10/3 9 a.m. Special Town Meeting
Tues. 10/6 7 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Wed. 10/7 7 p.m. Parks and Recreation Committee
Yarmouth
See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Thur. 10/1 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop
