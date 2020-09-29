LYMAN – Mary L. Gilman of Lyman passed away Saturday evening Sept. 19, 2020 at the age of 54. She was born on March 10, 1966 to parents Richard and Lillian Eldridge.

Mary grew up in Kingston, N.H., where she attended and graduated Sanborn Regional High School.

In 1985 she was married and moved to Springvale where she resided for 34 years. She was the mother of two children, Christopher and Katrina. Over the years she held many different jobs, most recently working for Wex Corporation of Portland.

As an adult she attended York County Community College studying computer science. She had many interests and possessed an incredible natural talent for all things creative; most notably arts, crafts, and sewing. In recent years she had also developed her painting skills.

She is survived by her husband Daniel; children Chris and Katrina; sisters Deborah and Helen, sister Dona and husband Bishop Genus, sister Jennie and husband Terrance Shook, her brother Richard and wife Jane Eldridge, and brother Arthur; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A private memorial service will be held at Wells Beach on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 followed by an open celebration of life at 123 East Road, Hampstead, N.H.

To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit http://www.autumngreenfuneralhome.com

The Autumn Green Funeral Home is respectfully handling arrangements.

Guest Book