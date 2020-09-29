PORTLAND – On Sept. 24, 2020, Patricia Martin, 72, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away peacefully after a long illness at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Born on May 11, 1948 to Grace and John McBrady in Portland. She went to elementary and middle schools in Portland. She moved with her family to Tampa, Fla. when she was a teenager where she graduated from Chamberlain High School with high honors. She also attended the University of Southern Maine.

After graduation she moved back to Maine where she spent the rest of her life. This is where Patricia met the love of her life and soulmate, Dewey, in 1970 and was married on June 17, 1972. She and Dewey lived in Portland their entire marriage.

She spent her career in the insurance industry, where she became Vice President of commercial underwriting for Swett and Crawford until her retirement in 2010.

Patricia had one daughter and was a dedicated and loving mother. She adored her three grandsons. She cherished her time with her family and cooking amazing Italian meals for them. She especially loved the time she spent with her family at the holidays.

She and Dewey loved to travel, and after her retirement they travelled throughout Europe. She loved to plan where they would go next.

She is deeply mourned by her husband of 48 years, Dewey; her daughter Kristen Martin Levy and her husband Marc Levy of Westbrook; and three grandsons, Bryan, Jackson and Daniel. Patricia also leaves behind a sister, Barbara Sipos and her husband William Sipos of Bethlehem, Pa. as well as her nieces and nephew, Denise, Heather and Jon. She was predeceased by her mother Grace (Caiazzo) Pulsifer who died in 1999 and her father John McBrady.

Per her wishes, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated and interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery.

Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Patricia’s online guestbook.

Guest Book