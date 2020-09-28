Joyce (Streeter) Roberts 1929 – 2020 TOPSHAM – Joyce (Streeter) Roberts, 91, died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at her residence at the Highlands. She was born Jan. 10, 1929 in Farmington, a daughter of Lyle and Marion Gott Streeter. She was a graduate of Farmington High School and the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy. She married Harold Roberts Oct. 11, 1950 in Lowell, Mass. Mr. Roberts died on Sept. 4, 1996. She was a registered pharmacist for more than 50 years. She worked in several pharmacies in Massachusetts and Maine before buying and running Medical Center Pharmacy in Brunswick with her husband. She was a fiercely independent woman, who appropriately harbored a loving affinity for cats throughout her life. Beyond her dedication to her profession, she enjoyed to read and follow the Red Sox. She was predeceased by her husband; and her sister, Eleanor Wheeler. She is survived by her two daughters, Beth Vencl and husband David of Wickliffe, Ohio, and Susan Anderson of Bowdoinham; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be celebrated 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street Brunswick. For those wishing to attend virtually, a live webcast will be accessible from Mrs. Robert’s tribute wall 30 minutes prior to service at http://www.brackettfh.com . Memorial contributions can be made to Midcoast Humane Society 190 Pleasant Street Brunswick, ME 04011

