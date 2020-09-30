FALMOUTH – Edward “Ed” Lloyd Meehan Jr., loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully in his cottage in Falmouth, on Sept. 27, 2020 after recently celebrating his 80th birthday. By his side was his loving wife, Margo, and his beloved pug, Bailee.

Ed was born on August 24, 1940, in San Francisco, to Edward and Isabelle Meehan. Growing up, Ed loved learning. He attended St. Albans School where he sang soprano in the Boys’ Choir of Washington National Cathedral. From there, Ed went on to graduate from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School and to excel in his work in the insurance business where he specialized in supplemental retirement benefits for bank and hospital executives. In his work, Ed modeled the many lessons that he handed down to his children: work hard, live within your means, and be proud of what you chose to do with your life.

It was during Ed’s senior year at St. Albans that Margo Mellen moved next door to his family in Bethesda, Md., and it took little time for Ed and Margo to fall in love and begin a partnership built on strength and respect that lasted Ed’s lifetime. They married in1963 and headed north to Manchester-by-the Sea, Massachusetts where they settled down to raise their four daughters. Ed had many hobbies as a husband and father – he could often be heard whistling as he grilled, pursued woodworking projects, or thumbed through People magazine so that he could exchange juicy gossip with his daughters. As his family grew, Ed and Margo believed that travel was an essential part of an education, providing memories that would last a lifetime. So, Ed took the family everywhere – from the British Virgin Islands to Machias. Drawn to the natural beauty of Maine, Ed and Margo eventually purchased a summer home in Shapleigh, on Mousam Lake, where they began to grow roots. This lake home, with its kayaks, canoe, fishing poles, boats, and ski and tube rides by Ed, was and is a favorite gathering spot for Ed and Margo’s growing family.

Shortly after retirement, Ed and Margo moved to Quail Creek in Naples, Fla. to play golf, a game that they learned together. It was in Naples that Ed suffered a stroke that limited his mobility, but not his enthusiasm for life and living. From Naples, Ed and Margo moved to OceanView in Falmouth and continued their retirement less than 10 miles from their children and grandchildren.

At OceanView, Ed could often be seen bombing around in his power wheelchair, affectionately called “Jazzy.” He attended Collective Wisdom as well as Men’s Discussion groups where he would listen carefully to others and add balanced insight to discussion. He also served a term as the President of the OceanView Residence Association. In his cottage, Ed was always active, learning about the newest electronics, building wood puzzles with his grandkids, reading James Patterson novels, creating colorful art pictures on the computer, watching The Hallmark Channel, eating an occasional Three Musketeers Bar, or sampling red wine. He also loved to play bridge with friends and Wizard and cribbage with his grandkids. Ed loved life and loved making others’ lives better. He was selfless, thoughtful, wise, and incredibly sweet, and family holidays will never be the same without PopPop’s heartfelt toasts.

Ed is survived by his treasured wife, Margo, the rock on which he relied and flourished; as well as his four devoted daughters and sons-in-law, Laurie and Peter Reed, Melanie and Byrne Decker, Heidi and Michael Grant, and Amy and Stephen Hutnak. He is also survived by his 12 loving grandchildren, Sam, Megan, Ben, Maggie, Patrick, Izzy, John, Abby, Callie, Hannah, Caroline and Matt, all of whom are blessed with their grandfather’s kind and gentle manner.

Visitation will be held outside from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, at the home of Byrne and Melanie Decker, 67 Portland St., Yarmouth.

Please visit http://www.AdvantagePortland.com to sign Edwards guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Good Shepherd Food Bank or the charity of your choosing.

Guest Book