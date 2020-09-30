FALMOUTH – Christopher M. Pierce, 48, of Middle Road, died peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Mercy Hospital following a courageous battle with cancer.

Chris was born in Portland on Nov. 19, 1971, the son of Alfred N. Jr. and Delores Jane (Markarian) Pierce. He graduated from the Baxter School for the deaf and then earned his associates degree from Hennepian Technical School in Minnesota.

Christopher worked doing different jobs throughout his life, but found his place when he joined the staff of the Woodlands Country Club in Falmouth, where he worked in the kitchen. Chris loved going to work and the people he worked with, he found his calling.

In his spare-time he was an avid sci-fi fan and enjoyed Star Wars, Avengers and loved searching the internet. He was a great artist, enjoyed playing soccer and basketball and enjoyed following the New England sports teams, especially the New England Patriots. He was an active member of the Portland Hearing Impaired Community. He also loved to be surrounded by family and friends for a good lobster feed. His greatest love were his children whom he loved with all his heart. Chris will be remembered as kind, giving and very loyal.

He is survived by his parents, Alfred and Jane Pierce of Falmouth; a sister, Heidi MacDonald of Portland; a daughter, Bianda Pierce of Massachusetts, a son, Alexio Pierce of Massachusetts; maternal grandmother, Elizabeth Markarian of Portland.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, Oct. 2, at 11 a.m., at Old Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. Following State Mandate Guidelines, and for the safety of all in attendance, everyone is required to wear a mask. To view Chris’s memorial page, or to leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Those who wish may make contributions in

Christopher’s memory to:

Maine Cancer Foundation

170 U.S .Route 1, #250

Falmouth, ME 04105

