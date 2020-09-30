PORTLAND – Nancy Mabon Hill, 63, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at 3:13 a.m. at her home in Portland, concluding a 19-year battle with cancer.

Born Dec. 20, 1956 in Kansas City, Mo., Nancy spent her childhood moving throughout the U.S. with her parents and four sisters. She moved from Kansas City to St. Louis, Mo., Fort Smith, Ark., and Rockville, Md. before returning to St. Louis to graduate from Horton Watkins High School in 1975. She graduated from the University of Tulsa with a BSN in 1980 and spent the next 40 years working as a registered nurse, specializing in OB/GYN practice.

Nancy married the love of her life, Hugh Eric Hill, in 1985 and moved to Maine in 1987, settling in Kennebunk in 1993 to raise her son, Owen Thomas Hill, born in 1989. She and her family moved to Portland in 2010 where she retired from Maine Medical Center, this year, following 33 years of service.

She is survived by her mother, Joan I. Mabon; three of her sisters,. Mary M Colonna, Margy M. Hall and Jenny Mabon-Spiers; her husband; her son, her daughter-in-law Amy Gaidis; and her grandson, Callan Francis Hill-Gaidis. She is also survived by the hundreds of people – family, swimmers, Al-anon cohorts, coworkers, patients, and friends – all who will forever remember her for the light, laughter and love she brought into their lives.

A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 3 at 3 p.m. Due to Covid-19 limitations, this service will be by family invitation only. Guests will be asked to please remain mindful of current social distancing guidelines and mask wearing procedures. Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to access the link to join the live streaming of the service.

