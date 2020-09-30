GORHAM – It is with enormous sadness that we share the passing of Henry Hugh O’Neill, our beloved son, brother, nephew, cousin and friend on Sept. 24, 2020. In his brief 19 years, he gave us a lifetime of memories and joy that we will cherish forever.Henry was born in Portland and grew up in Gorham, attending Gorham schools and graduating from Gorham High School in 2019. Tall, handsome and kind-hearted, Henry made the world a brighter place. He loved his time at his family’s home on Sebago Lake, where he savored his time on the water: fishing, swimming, tubing, snorkeling and executing his epic cannon balls. He had a great gift for friendship and spending time with his friends was among the great joys of his life.Henry played on the Gorham golf team – and frequently with his family and friends – but his real passion was basketball. As a member of the Gorham Rams basketball team, he was known as both a strong defender and a stalwart teammate. He was a legendary supporter of all Gorham team sports. Henry is survived by his parents, Timothy and Diane O’Neill of Standish; his brother, Timothy W. O’Neill of Chevy Chase, Md.; many aunts and uncles; 17 cousins who loved him like a brother; and his beloved dog, Tucker. We will forever be sustained by his spirit, sweetness and style.A celebration of Henry’s inspiring life will be held at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Fort Hill Park, Gorham. The public is encouraged to utilize the shuttle service to help reduce traffic on Fort Hill Road. Buses will begin shuttle service at 11:30 a.m. at the Gorham Middle School, 106 Weeks Road, Gorham. A reception on the grounds of the Old Richardson Place, 510 Main Street, Gorham will follow the celebration of life. Due to COVID-19, all in attendance will be required to wear masks and observe social distancing. Arrangements are in the care of the Gorham Chapel of Dolby, Blais and Segee, 76 Sate Street, Gorham, ME 04038. To express condolences and to participate in Henry’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Henry’s name toGorham High School,41 Morrill Avenue,Gorham, ME 04038

