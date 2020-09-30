PORTLAND – Paul Roy Poisson, 65, passed away on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 in Portland. He was born on Sept. 25, 1955 in Portland the son of Robert and Georgette (Landry) Poisson.

Paul graduated from Deering High School, class of 1974. He went onto higher education, at then, SMVTI in South Portland for a trade degree in Heating and Technical Equipment.

After graduating he pursued a job in applying his degree until he found his love for business management. He spent over 20 years working/managing different variety stores in Southern Maine. Also finding culinary creativity believing to be an early creator of the cheeseburger deluxe. He was well respected by employees who worked with him and customers who were waited on by him.

He always had a knack for fixing things and after he parted ways from the variety store, he moved onto working in maintenance, the constant problem solving and change of scenery kept things interesting for Paul. But most recently Paul returned to his field of study, heating and plumbing, working for and with a very close high school friend.

He married his high school sweetheart, Lisa Gillian. They celebrated 42 years of marriage in August. Paul was a member of the Deering Lions Club, where he served as president for multiple terms and he was a member of the Portland Rugby Club.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, David.

Survivors in addition to his wife, Lisa (Gillian) Poisson are his daughter, Gillian Poisson and her partner John Smith of Portland, son, Joshua Poisson and his wife Melissa Dunsing of Whitman, Mass., daughter Jessica (Poisson) McLean and husband Adam; two grandchildren, Callum McLean, Madison Smith; two brothers, Leo Poisson and his wife Noreen of Weare, N.H., George Poisson of Diamond Bar, Calif.; and many nieces, nephews; great-nieces, great-nephews; a great-great-niece and a great-great-nephew.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, Oct. 3, from 1 to 3 p.m. at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave. in Portland. CDC guidelines of masking wearing and social distancing will be adhered to.

To share memories of Paul or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.athutchins.com.

Guest Book