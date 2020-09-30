WESTBROOK – Dorothy “Dottie”, 85, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother of Westbrook passed away at the Gosnell House on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.

Dottie was born in Portland on Aug. 4, 1935 to William G. and Ida M. Scott. She grew up on Munjoy Hill with her two sisters and attended Portland Schools.

Dottie worked at Watkins Cleaners in Portland until she married George on July 1, 1955. They settled in Westbrook and built their home where she was a stay-at-home mom and wife.

While busy being a wife and mother, Dottie still managed to be involved in activities outside of her home. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Mizpah Chapter and on a Westbrook bowling League for over 50 years. Mom “Dottie” loved bowling and in fact did so every Friday morning until earlier this year. She was grateful for her friendship with Donna who would pick her up every week.

Dottie loved to travel and especially enjoyed the many trips she and George took to Las Vegas to see the shows, go out to dinner and of course play the slot machines (on a budget)!

Dottie and George worked the Shrine Circus each year. She loved children and always looked forward to working the table with the children’s toys and seeing the children’s excitement of being at the circus. Let’s not forget Dottie’s love for music and dancing; it would not be unusual for Dottie to be the first on the dance floor no matter the event.

Mom also enjoyed spending time with George, her children and grandchildren at the Family Camp in Denmark, though Mom never learned to swim, she made sure that we all learned to swim. The camp was also enjoyed for snowmobiling, sliding and skating in the Winter.

Dottie and George had a loving marriage and were married for 65 years, they never disagreed about anything. Well, except the time Dad bought a snowmobile without Mom knowing. We had never seen Mom so mad. However, we never saw her that mad again as she got new living room furniture a few months later. I think Dad got the message!

Dottie was truly meant to be a mom and wife. Mom did everything with her children, bike riding, sliding, skating, teaching us to play Rummy, board games, ping pong, horseshoes, blueberry picking in the woods to just name a few. Mom loved to Christmas shop and we had the best Christmas’s growing up. In the early 1960s, Dottie began the family tradition of baking and decorating Christmas sugar cookies. She did so up until a few years ago when Linda took over baking the cookies and but Mom “Dottie” would still decorate them. Mom always made our birthday cakes from scratch. She also made the best pancakes which we enjoyed many Sunday nights with our cousins and were later enjoyed by her grandchildren.

Dottie is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, George; her daughters, Debra A. Moore (Gary) of Steep Falls, Linda W. Herald (Mark) of Westbrook and her son, Scott A. Walker, Sr. (Audrey) Westbrook and she was predeceased by her daughter, Dianne in 1968.

Also surviving are her grandchildren, Deidre A. (Moore) Nickerson (Matthew), Scott A. Walker, Jr. (Danielle Thayer), Sarah Blovet (Chris Coffin) and Maggie Compeau (Mark); great-grandchildren, Kadin and Jackson Nickerson, Lillian Hughes, Declan Walker, Riley and Lizzie Compeau.

Dottie also leaves behind her two sisters, Mary Rogers of Westbrook, Ruth Walsh (Mike) of Falmouth and several nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.

Mom, our love for you will live on in our hearts and in our most precious memories, you truly were the best! “Here’s to a cup of tea”

The family would like to thank the caretakers of the Gosnell House for their compassion and tender care in Dottie’s last days as well as the staff at the Baron Center for taking excellent care of Dottie over the last few months.

There will be no visiting hours. A private family burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in care of Dottie’s memory to

American Diabetes Association

P.O Box 7023

Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.

