BUXTON – Regan Matthew McCleary, 19, passed away on Sept. 26, 2020. The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com. Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, Oct. 3, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Gorham Sports Center, 215 Narragansett St., Gorham. Please be mindful of COVID-19 restrictions and distancing. Masks will be required. Attendees are asked to exit the building after paying their respects.

