Luther Earl Philpott 1938 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Luther (Luke) Earl Philpott, 82, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. He was born July 23, 1938 in Danville, Va. Luke graduated from Whitmell High School in 1956 and served in the U.S. Air Force for 21 years. Upon entering the military, he had deployments in Alaska, Okinawa, Japan, Italy, Germany, England and stateside, Maine, Florida and Colorado. In February 1961, Luke married Pauline Alice Caron of Brunswick, Maine. They had one daughter, Sharon Lee (Nation) of Coatesville, Pennsylvania. After retiring from the military in 1977, Luke relocated to New Jersey and managed a fast-food establishment for the next two years. He then began employment with a convenience store chain where he progressed from manager to regional director in three years. Luke later moved on to a supermarket chain and retired from the Algamated Meat Cutter’s Union in 2002. In 2003 he moved from New Jersey back to his beloved Brunswick, Maine. Luke is survived by his spouse, Pauline; daughter, Sharon; grandson, Ryan; sister, Mary Jane Sanders and brother, James. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Sarah Philpott and brother Bill. A private Mass of Christian Burial with military honors will be held for the family. Interment will be at the Central Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal Street, Brunswick where memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Luke Philpott to Midcoast Humane at 190 Pleasant Street, Brunswick, ME 04011

