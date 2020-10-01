PARIS — American Sloane Stephens, once a runner-up at the French Open, lost in the second round on Thursday for her earliest exit at Roland Garros since a first-round defeat on her debut in 2011.

The 29th-seeded American lost 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 to Spanish player Paula Badosa.

Stephens reached the quarterfinals at Roland Garros last year and the final in 2018. She had reached at least the third round every year since 2012 except for 2017 when she was injured. Stephens won the U.S. Open later that year.

Stephens led Badosa 27-20 in winners but made 36 unforced errors compared to 18 for her unseeded opponent.

Badosa next faces 2017 champion Jelena Ostapenko.

In other action Thursday:

FORMER CHAMP Jelena Ostapenko reached the third round by beating second-seeded Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 6-2.

Ostapenko won her only major title here in 2017. The unseeded Latvian player next faces Paula Badosa.

Pliskova’s twin sister, Kristyna, was also playing a former French Open champion when she faced 2016 winner Garbiñe Muguruza.

SOFIA KENIN, the Australian Open champion, reached the third round at Roland Garros by beating Ana Bogdan 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

The fourth-seeded American failed to convert three match points with Bogdan serving at 5-1 in the final set. She then saved three break points in the next game and held on to win.

DANISH TEEN Clara Tauson’s surprise run is over after losing to American player Danielle Collins 6-2, 6-3 in the second round.

The 17-year-old Tauson came through the qualifying rounds. She upset U.S. Open semifinalist and No. 21 seed Jennifer Brady in the first round.

That victory made her the first Danish woman in the second round of any major tournament since 1989 other than former Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki.

NINTH-SEEDED Denis Shapovalov lost 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 3-6, 8-6 in a French Open match that lasted five hours as Roberto Carballes Baena reached the third round at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time.

Shapovalov committed 106 unforced errors in the match compared to 42 for Carballes Baena and twice served for the match. The Canadian also had more winners than Carballes Baena with 65 to the unseeded Spaniard’s 31.

Carballes Baena sank to his knees after Shapovalov hit a forehand long and let out a loud shout of delight. He will next play 18th-seeded Grigor Dimitrov.

THE BIGGEST concern for Novak Djokovic seemed to be dealing with a rare bit of sunshine during his second-round victory.

The No. 1-ranked Djokovic got his team to procure him a hat so he could wear that while on the side of Court Philippe Chatrier that was brightest during his 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 victory over Ricardas Berankis.

Djokovic has dropped a total of only 10 games so far on his way to the third round in Paris. He won the title at Roland Garros in 2016 to complete a career Grand Slam.

Djokovic says “I hope I can continue like this.”

He improved to 33-1 in 2020. His lone loss came when he was disqualified at the U.S. Open last month.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »