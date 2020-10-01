Hospice of Southern Maine is looking for people to lace up their sneakers or hiking boots, get out in the crisp October air and support the agency in their mission to provide care to those near the end of their lives.

Hike for Hospice participants can walk any time during October for this virtual event, on the route of their choice — perhaps in a place where they can admire the fall foliage — and in their own time frame.

All proceeds support Hospice of Southern Maine’s 18-bed inpatient Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough and the Home Hospice Program, as well as the nonprofit’s overall mission to provide compassion, care, and comfort through end of life.

Participants may register, at $25 per person; reduced fees are available for seniors, students, and others. Children ages 10 and younger participate for free. Hikers are encouraged to fundraise to help further benefit Hospice of Southern Maine, organizers say.

Complete event details and registration information can be found online at hikeforhospice.org.

Organizers say the agency is proud to have Maine Center for Disease Control Director Dr. Nirav Shah’s support Hike for Hospice.

“Hospice care is incredibly important, for both patients nearing the end of their lives and their loved ones,” he told the agency. ” I’m honored to help support Hike for Hospice’s efforts to ensure that Maine people continue to have access to this vital service.”

