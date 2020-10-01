BIDDEFORD — Those who live near St. Andre’s Church can now find a new WiFi area in the neighborhood.

A hotspot has been installed and should provide coverage to all or part of Bacon Street, Sullivan Street, Pierson’s Lane, Hill Street, Jefferson Court, Foav Court, and High Street, according to Biddeford officials

The network name is “Connect Mission Hill” and it should appear in the network settings of a smart phone, tablet or computer. Biddeford officials say the unsecured network does not require a password.

The hotspot, made possible though a grant from the Maine Community Foundation, provides a step toward digital inclusion for those households that do not have reliable internet access at home. Officials said during these times, where we are all spending more time online, the WIFi hotspot is an important new addition to the neighborhood.

