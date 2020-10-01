SOUTH PORTLAND — An incumbent city councilor and former mayor is being challenged by a local office manager in the only contested city council race this fall.

Claude Morgan, who holds the District 1 seat, is running against Jocelyn Leighton. Mayor Katherine Lewis is running unopposed for re-election to the District 2 seat, as is Councilor Deqa Dhalac in District 5.

Jocelyn Leighton Age: 37 Residence: Alder Street Family: Single, no children Educational background: Bachelor of Arts degree, major in arts and humanities, double minor in women and gender studies and mathematics from the University of Southern Maine Occupation: Office manager, SPACE Gallery, Portland Political/civic experience: None Website/social media: Instagram: @jocelyn.leighton.2020 Claude Morgan Age: 59 Residence: School Street Family: Single, no children Educational background: Bachelor of Arts degree in history from Tufts University Occupation: Collections manager, Dirigo Federal Credit Union Political/civic experience: City councilor 2006-2008, 2014-present, mayor 2007 and 2019; chairman, Cumberland County Charter Commission 2008-2010; commissioner, Greater Portland Economic Development Commission 2011-2014; vice president, Greater Portland Council of Governments Website/social media: Facebook: Claude Morgan South Portland City Council District One

Both candidates said they wanted to continue working to protect the city from the coronavirus pandemic. Leighton pledged to follow guidelines from the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“I will also advocate for funding/grants to social services that will be able to assist in living costs, accessibility, and childcare,” she said.

Morgan cited his support of regulations on short-term rentals, put in place in 2018, which, he said, have helped prevent the spread of the virus.

“Our short-term rental rules are a model for other municipalities,” he said. “Ultimately, it comes down to good leaders, good stewards and good neighbors. We are among the least impacted communities in Maine. That isn’t an accident.”

Leighton also said if elected, she wants to address what she called “the system of oppression within our culture,” and improve racial diversity in the city.

“I will work directly with the Human Rights Commission to deconstruct whiteness and foster equity in our community,” she said.

Morgan said the years to come will require a stronger focus on the economy. He said the council will require experienced people to balance public safety demands brought on by the pandemic against the need for economic growth and recovery.

“Navigating these competing interests requires thoughtful leadership, imagination, and a proven hand at the helm,” he said.

