PORTLAND – Samuel “Sam” Kern, 29, passed away on Sept. 26, 2020. Sam was born in Portland on Jan. 17, 1991 to Ginny and Ted Kern.

In 2009, Sam received the Eagle Scout Award, and graduated from Greely High School in Cumberland. He went on to attend the University of Maine in Orono for a year. Sam then served with AmeriCorps NCCC, where he and his team completed many community service projects throughout the country; as a result, he earned The Congressional Award.

Following that, he went out to live and work in Kalamazoo, Mich. While there, Sam finished his schooling at Western Michigan University – Haworth School of Business, Kalamazoo, Mich., and received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Human Resource Management and General Business. He worked at Trillium Staffing Company in Kalamazoo for over two years before deciding to move to Yogaville in Buckingham, Va.

While at Yogaville, Sam earned over 350 hours of Integral Yoga Training, taught yoga classes, and worked onsite. Sam loved his family and friends, and was always eager to share his passion for yoga, nature, cooking, nutrition, skiing, music, reading, and animals.

Sam’s gentle and adventurous spirit, willingness to help others, quick wit, and kindness will forever be remembered and treasured.

Sam is predeceased by his father, Ted Kern, who passed away in 2018; and, his paternal grandparents, Anne and Dick Kern, and maternal grandfather, Donald Sandstrom.

Sam is survived by his beloved mother, Ginny Kern of South Portland; and his cherished siblings, Grant and Jennifer Kern, both of Portland. He is also survived by his grandmother, Joan Sandstrom, of Boothbay; aunt Karen and uncle Brook Ellis of Townsend, Del., aunt Debby and uncle Mark Jones of Boothbay, aunt Sharon and uncle John Kern of Salt Lake City, Utah, aunt Sue and uncle Dave Kern of Merrimac, Mass.; and, many cousins, all of whom Sam loved dearly.

No formal services are scheduled at this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any of the following organizations: AmeriCorps; Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife; or, Maine Search and Rescue Dogs. In Sam’s words, “Love and light.”

