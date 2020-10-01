The Maine Women’s Giving Tree (MWGT) will award grants in June 2021 to non-profit organizations whose mission is to improve the lives of women, children or families in Arrowsic, Bath, Brunswick, Harpswell, Freeport, Phippsburg, Topsham, West Bath, Wiscasset or Woolwich. Organizations that fit this description are invited to submit a Letter of Intent (LOI) describing their grant proposal.
In past years, MWGT has awarded grants totaling approximately $50,000 annually to six-to-nine organizations.
The Letter of Intent must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Nov. 1. Fifteen organizations will be invited to submit applications for MWGT grant funding. A Letter of Request to Submit an Application will be sent to the selected organizations by Nov. 23.
Visit www.mainewomensgivingtree.org and page through the GRANTS heading for more information.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Helpful coverage of voting system needs ‘social’ exposure
-
Sports
Davis shows in Game 1 of the NBA finals that it’s his time now
-
Business
Maine’s first multi-town solar project nears completion
-
Sports
With more positive tests, Titans-Steelers postponed until later in season
-
Do This
Press Play: Listen to ‘Portal to Your Heart’ by Lynda Mandolyn