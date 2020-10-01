The Maine Women’s Giving Tree (MWGT) will award grants in June 2021 to non-profit organizations whose mission is to improve the lives of women, children or families in Arrowsic, Bath, Brunswick, Harpswell, Freeport, Phippsburg, Topsham, West Bath, Wiscasset or Woolwich. Organizations that fit this description are invited to submit a Letter of Intent (LOI) describing their grant proposal.

In past years, MWGT has awarded grants totaling approximately $50,000 annually to six-to-nine organizations.