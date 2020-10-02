PORTLAND – Caleb Cameron Fraser, 26, passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 28, 2020. He was born in Biddeford at SMHC, a son of Robert Fraser and Julie Kozlowski.

Caleb started school in 2000 at Harrison Lyseth Elementary and then onto Lyman Moore Middle School where he met many of his lifelong best friends. He graduated from Portland High School in 2013. Caleb took great pride in representing PHS in athletics. Among his many accomplishments, winning the city cup his senior year was at the top. However, Caleb’s gifted ability in sports transcended to his personal life as well. He was without a doubt, the life of the party. Everyone one of his friends felt as though Caleb was their best friend. It was impossible to stay mad at Caleb. Even when he would push your buttons, he would follow it with a big bear hug that made you forget why you were mad in the first place. Although his passing has left a huge void in many of us, it is important to remember that Caleb would want us to live each day to the fullest because that is how he lived his entire life.

One of Caleb’s happiest moments was when his baby sister, “Brookie,” came home from the hospital. Caleb was so gentle and always protected her. Caleb and Brooke had a very special brother-sister bond that no one could ever break. It grew even stronger when they lost their father in 2016 to cancer. They battled life’s hardships together. He was simply her big brother.

Caleb was the definition of a Momma’s boy. All the way up to age 26, 240 pounds and 6 foot 3 inches, Caleb was always his mother’s big baby. He cared more than anything for his Mom and admired her strength tremendously. She was his role model and the brightest light in his life especially in his darkest days.

Caleb and his father, Rob, shared the love of sports together. Rob coached Caleb in baseball, ice hockey, and football. They shared their greatest moments together in the Little League and Babe Ruth championships. If you knew Caleb, you knew he grew up practically living on the baseball mound. Baseball was his passion. We know that Rob welcomed Caleb with open arms in heaven with a baseball and glove.

Caleb was the glue that stuck everyone together. He was the one you turned to when you wanted to have fun, let loose, and simply live life to the fullest. He was so kind, sociable, caring, and nevertheless, humorous. He brought endless laughs and smiles to anyone he surrounded himself with.

He was predeceased by his father; his brother, Cameron Kozlowski; maternal grandparents, Maxine Gay and Richard Kozlowski; aunt, Kristy Braker and uncle, Todd Kozlowski.

He is survived by his mother; sister, Brooke Fraser of Portland; paternal grandparents, Robert G. and Margaret Fraser of Westbrook; aunt, Terri Fraser of Florida; cousin, Ryan Maksou of Florida; uncle, Jeff Kozlowski of California. He is also survived by numerous great-aunts, uncles; cousins; and an endless number of friends.

Friends and relatives are invited to a time of visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 5 at Jones Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland.

Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Caleb’s online guest book.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a memorial fund in honor of Caleb, to be announced at a later date.

