Pamela J. Gray 1952 – 2020 BATH – Pamela J. Gray, 68, of Evergreen Street, died Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Maine Medical Center in Portland. She was born in Bath on August 30, 1952, a daughter of Woodrow and Marion A. (Hunt) Gray Sr. She attended Morse High School in Bath and graduated from East High School in Madison Wisconsin in 1970. She attended Moody Bible Institute in Chicago. She moved back to Bath in 1983 and was employed for the City of Bath at the Codes Office and in 1993 for the city office, retiring in December 2018 as assistant city clerk. Pam loved her work and her community. Pam was a cherished member and administer of Five Islands Baptist Church, member of the Bath Area YMCA and the Bath Republicans. She enjoyed driving adventures with friends, cooking, writing, crocheting, running local campaigns and event planning. She is survived by her son, Jeremy Schoonhoven and his partner Petra Simmons, her brother, Woodrow “Woody” E. Gray, Jr., her niece, Donna Luebke and her nephew, Scott Luebke. She was predeceased by her brother, Jerry Gray and sister, Connie Luebke. An outdoor service will be held at the Five Islands Baptist Church on October 10 at 11a.m. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Five Islands Baptist Church.

