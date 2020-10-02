GORHAM – Jeffrey Allen Warner I, 58, passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 29, 2020 surrounded by family at Maine Medical Center. Jeff was born on March 31, 1962 in Milford, Conn. to Ralph and Felicia (Harris) Warner. Relatives and friends are invited to a public visitation to be held 10 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Oct. 4, at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais and Segee, 434 River Road, Windham.Due to COVID-19, all in attendance will be required to wear masks and observe social distancing. To express condolences and to participate in Jeff’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to,It’s My Heart New England,P.O. Box 111,Danvers, MA 01923or at http://www.itsmyheartnewengland.org

