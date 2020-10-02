PORTLAND – Carl Graffius Jr., 93, longtime resident of Revere Street, passed away peacefully on Sept. 28, 2020. He was born on May 29, 1927, in Woodland, Pa., a son of Carl W. and Dorothy (Kephart) Graffius.

Following high school, he enlisted in the Navy during WWII and served in Pacific Theatre. After returning home, he married Betty Andreason and they built a home in Woodland, Pa. They later moved to Portland, where he delivered milk for Oakhurst Dairy. He started The Barn Antiques in North Windham and continued to run the store until his retirement.

He enjoyed yard sales and buying and selling antiques.

He was a long-term member of Payson Park Evangelical Church in Portland, which later became Community of Grace Church in Westbrook. He and Betty worked there faithfully for many years. They were faithful followers of Jesus who was the center of their lives.

In their retirement, they lived on Revere Street in a two-unit home they shared with their son Jonathan and his wife Courtney and have been recently cared for by their son Wayne and his wife Rosemary.

He was predeceased by a daughter, Pamela Graffius who died of ovarian cancer in 2019; siblings, Robert, Donald, Joanne and Aretha.

He is survived by his wife, Betty (Andreason) Graffius of Portland; children, Wayne Graffius and wife Rosemary of Port Allsworth, Alaska, Carlene Chute and her husband Byron of Casco, Steven Graffius and wife Laurie of Gray, Jonathan Graffius and wife Courtney of Portland. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held outside at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4, at Community of Grace Church, 355 Bridgton Rd., in Westbrook. CDC guidelines requiring social distancing and wearing a mask will be followed.

