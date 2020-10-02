Kevin Anthony Brown 1949 – 2020 YARMOUTH – Kevin Anthony Brown, 71, of Yarmouth, passed peacefully with his family by his side at Mercy Hospital in their Hospice Care on Sept. 23, 2020. Kevin attended Yarmouth schools growing up. Kevin was a talented upholsterer where he had a business in Bath and for a time in Florida. Kevin fell in love with watching racing. You could find him in his favorite chair watching Nascar. Kevin was also very big into being able to learn how to “do it yourself” and fix things around the house. His favorite thing to do however, was to spend time with his high school sweetheart, Sally, at home enjoying each other’s company. Kevin was a jack of all trades and was very well liked by his neighbors and friends who would call on him for help. Kevin leaves behind his partner, Sally (Sherwood) Stowell. He is survived by his mother Helen (Plummer) Brown of Brunswick and was predeceased by his father, John A. Brown. He leaves behind siblings Michael Brown, Karen Meadows, and was predeceased by a sister Bonnie Mains. He also leaves behind his children, Heather Brown Thibodeau and her husband Davey Thibodeau of Oxford and his son Phillip Brown of Norway; and grandchildren Alex, Michael, Emily, and Natalie; and many nieces and nephews. There will be no services per his wishes.

