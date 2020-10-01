Mary L. Skillings 1937 – 2020 WOOLWICH – Mary Skillings, 83, passed away peacefully at her home in Woolwich with family members on September 14, 2020. Mary was born in Dresden, Maine, on July 3, 1937, the daughter of William and Pearl Brown. She was one of four siblings. Her brother Jack and sister Hazel reside in Maine. Her brother William resides in Florida. Mary graduated top of her class from Bridge Academy in 1953 at age 16. She left home and the farm life to work in Portland as a receptionist at different businesses over a four-year period. She made Bath her home in 1958 after her husband Warren Sr. returned from serving two Korean War tours in the U.S. Navy. In addition to working several years at Bath Iron Works (BIW) early in her life, Mary also worked for the State of Maine, and a local optometrist. However, she devoted most of her time to caring for her three sons Warren Jr., Gary and Mathew. All three sons graduated from Morse High School, grew up in the local area and were highly active participants in the local sports scene as players and coaches. In addition to raising her three sons, Mary also dedicated countless volunteer hours to making many facets of life better for the residents of Bath and surrounding towns. She was a Sunday school teacher at one of the local churches, helped out with Child Day Care Center(s)and spent many years helping out with various Bath Little and Babe Ruth Baseball League activities as well supporting March of Dimes fundraising events, acting as Chairperson multiple years. Later in life Mary dedicated much of her time to caring for her five grandchildren Susan, Jay, Amy, Nathan and Ally, who also grew up in the local area. She attended hundreds of their sporting events through their elementary, middle and high school years missing very few opportunities to watch and support them all in any way she could. When she was not watching her grandchildren play in the summer and fall, you could find her watching the Boston Red Sox. She was a hardcore Sox fan able to name the batting order or starting pitching rotation without hesitation! She also would not hesitate to tell you who was playing well and who was not. Mary loved animals caring for several recuse dogs over the years, the latest one named Joy who never wondered too far from her side. In addition to taking the dogs for walks, she also liked spending time reading as well as working in the vegetable and flower gardens. Over the past year, she really looked forward to and enjoyed visits and sit-down dinners with various family members. She also appreciated talking on the phone with her brothers Bill and Jack. Her sons and their families thank Mary’s sister Hazel and niece Teresa for their weekly visits. Mary really enjoyed their company! The two oldest sons Warren Jr. and Gary and their family members thank the youngest son Mathew for the wonderful care he provided Mom / Nana over the past two years. There are no words that adequately describe the wonderful care he provided her. Mary’s husband of 61 years Warren Sr. passed away two years ago. She is survived by her previous mentioned siblings Hazel, Jack and Bill, daughter(s) in law Patti and Barbara, sons Warren Jr., Gary and Mathew, grandchildren Susan, Jay, Amy, Nathan and Ally, great grandchildren Kyle, Tommy and Madelyn and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life graveside service will take place at the Forest Hills Cemetery in Dresden for family members and friends but is being postponed to July 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns as several family members now reside out of state. Mary always had a place in her heart for unhealthy children. Memorial contributions can be made in Mary’s name to the Make A Wish Foundation.

