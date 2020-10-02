BIDDEFORD – Donald E. Wilson, 73, of Biddeford, passed away on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.Don was born the only child to parents, Edward and Pauline Wilson, on June 19, 1947, in Biddeford. He graduated from St. Louis High School and the University of Southern Maine with a bachelor’s in Education and a master’s in Educational Administration. He married the love of his life, Peggy (Miniutti) Wilson, on June 19, 1970.He began his teaching career in 1970 as an Industrial Arts teacher and coached multiple sports at Biddeford High School. In 1984, Don became the athletic director and assistant principal and held this position for 23 years. In all, he worked for 37 years at Biddeford High School where he connected with countless students and athletes within the Biddeford Community and beyond.Don Wilson was inducted into the Biddeford Hall of Honor in 2015 for his dedication to Biddeford sports. His contributions consisted of expanding athletic offerings in which he added six varsity programs and several sub-varsity offerings. He was committed to the development of Waterhouse Field including co-chairing the Waterhouse Field Lighting Committee, which allowed the return of night football in 1985, played a major role in the installation of bleachers in 1985 and 1989, and assisted in the fundraising efforts for the renovation in 2018.Don was also instrumental in bringing the Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl game to Waterhouse Field. He was the president of the MIAAA, was awarded the Maine Interscholastic Administrator of the Year award and received a Citation Award in recognition of outstanding contributions to Interscholastic Athletics from the National Federation of High Schools. Even after his retirement in 2006, Don remained active in Biddeford sports by coaching both middle school and freshman football.Don was an avid runner and could often be seen running along the streets of Biddeford and Saco, waving to all who honked as they drove by. He completed numerous marathons, including the Boston Marathon which he qualified for, and achieved his goal of finishing in under three hours. Later in life, Don switched to biking, which he continued to do with the same daily passion he had for running. Don also became a fixture for more than 20 years at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway, where he presented trophies in Victory Lane.Don never met a stranger and never forgot a face. If he did not remember your name, then he knew your parents, brother or sister, and the year you graduated from Biddeford High School. He was admired and respected by so many in his community and his dedication to his students and players over the years was remarkable. His kindness and humor were contagious, and he could always bring a smile to your face.His greatest joy was spending time with his family; wife of 50 years, Peggy; daughter, Karen, husband Greg Laney and their children Zach and Sarah from Johns Creek, Ga.; son, Chris Wilson, wife Cathy and their children Ryan and Caleigh from Milford, Mass.Saturday, Oct. 3 – Visiting Hours from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, Biddeford, ME 04005. Sunday, Oct. 4 – A Celebration of Life will be held at Waterhouse Field. All guests are invited anytime between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. and are encouraged to wear black and orange to show their Tiger Pride. Due to COVID restrictions, only 100 people are allowed inside the facility at a time.Monday, Oct. 5 – A private funeral will be held at St. Brendan’s Chapel. To share condolences on line, please visit http://www.HopeMemorial.com.Due to COVID restrictions, masks are required during the visiting hours, celebration of life and funeral. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that people make donations to theDon Wilson Memorial Athlete Fund,Biddeford Schoolsc/o Karen Chasse,18 Maplewood Ave.,Biddeford, ME 04005.

