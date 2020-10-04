PORTLAND – Thomas A. Moody, 62, of Ocean Ave. died unexpectedly of natural causes at his home on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.

Tom was born in Belfast on March 22, 1958, the son of the late Richard A. and Charlotte M. (Strieder) Moody. He graduated from Bucksport High School in the class of 1977 and earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of Maine at Orono in 1981. He also earned a certificate in paralegal studies after moving to Portland.

He worked for many years in retail before taking a position of library assistant at the Portland Public Library where he had worked for more than 20 years.

In his spare time, Tom loved doing crossword puzzles, and was an avid reader. He enjoyed travel, and visited every state in the U.S. except Hawaii. Tom had a great fondness for animals, especially his cats. Theater was his passion, and he participated in skits for many library staff parties. His mime abilities would have everyone in stitches.

Tom loved time spent with family and friends. He will be remembered as a kind, gentle person with a wry sense of humor, as well as a wonderful son, brother, uncle, and friend.

Tom is survived by two sisters, Pamela and her husband Robinson King of Rockland, and Sandra Moody of New Hampshire; two nephews, Robinson King of Massachusetts and Jonathan and his wife Amy King of New Mexico.

At the family’s request all services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland. To view Tom’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

Those who wish may make contributions in Tom’s memory to:

Animal Refuge League,

P.O. Box 336,

Westbrook, ME 04098

Guest Book