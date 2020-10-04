SOUTH PORTLAND – Linda Lou Butchart, 75, of South Portland passed away unexpectedly on March 31, 2020 in her home in South Portland.

Linda was born in Portland to Maynard and Ora Waltz on June 29, 1944. She went to school in South Portland. She graduated from Andover College with a degree in accounting. She also graduated from dog grooming school in Massachusetts. She worked as a bookkeeper for many years and later, she owned her own dog grooming business because of her love for dogs. She was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary MOCA (Cooties) for many years.

She is predeceased by her second husband, Walter Butchart; both her parents, Maynard and Ora Waltz; her son, Wayne Curlew; and her sister, Sharon Waltz.

She is survived by her son, Kenneth Curlew and his family; her daughter, Lori Jane and her family; three brothers, Walter Waltz, David Waltz and Maynard “Skip” Waltz Jr. and their families; her sister, Jeannie Waltz and her family; her first husband and father to her children, Robert Wayne Curlew and his wife, Marsha; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

She will be greatly missed by her family and all of her many friends.

Funeral services and burial will be held on Friday, Oct. 9 at 2 p.m. at Highland Cemetery, 881 Highland Ave., South Portland. Arrangements are by Hobb’s Funeral Home.

