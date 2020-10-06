Mid Coast Hospital
Duncan Dean Lindsey, born Sept. 19 to Ryan Daniel Bezio and Miranda Anastasia Lindsey of Wiscasset. Grandparents are Katherine and Brett Lindsey of Waldoboro and Wiscasset. Great-grandparent is Norma Anne O’Grady of Thomaston.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Community News
Meals
-
Community News
Births
-
Opinion
Commentary: White House’s loyal workforce isn’t getting much in return
-
Local & State
Presidential debate raises profile of deaf ASL interpreter in Maine
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Gideon will push for what Americans need to fight virus