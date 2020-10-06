SATURDAY

Harvest Supper “Take Out,” featuring corned beef, potatoes, cabbage, turnips, carrots, beets and apple pie. 5 to 6:30 p.m. North Sebago United Methodist Church, Route 114, 820 Sebago Road, North Sebago. $12.

Curbside public baked bean supper, including pea beans, American chop suey, red hot dogs, coleslaw, apple crisp and Italian bread, 4 to 5 p.m. Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. A family meal will be priced at $20 (pay at time of pickup). Reservations strongly encouraged by Thursday by calling 854-9157, ext. 10, or email [email protected] to place your reservation. Face masks are required. Pickup will be curbside in the Church Street lot.

