SPRINGVALE

Webinar with naturalist at library on Thursday

The Springvale Public Library will sponsor a live webinar with Maine Audubon naturalist Doug Hitchcox at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The online talk will detail the lives of birds that call Springvale and York County home and a discussion of the natural history, identification, threats to, and ways to help these birds.

For more details, call the library at 324-4624, visit springvalelibrary.org or email [email protected]

KENNEBUNKPORT

Book sale in library parking lot

The Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library Fundraising Committee will sponsor a Book Sale Extravaganza from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the library parking lot at 18 Maine St.

KENNEBUNK

Yard sale to benefit church

The Kennebunk Unitarian Universalist Church will hold a yard sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday on the church lawn at 114 Main St., beside the Kennebunk Library.

The sale will feature tables, spaced well apart as a COVID precaution, and will include books, china, furniture, clothing, baskets, and more.

Everyone will be required to wear masks, and gloves will be given out so you can handle all the items. This yard sale is for the benefit of the UU Church of Kennebunk. Rain date is Oct. 17, same time.

BATH

Church yard sale promises bargains

There will be a giant yard sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the St. Mary’s Church parking lot at 144 Lincoln St.

There will be two garages loaded with bargains. COVID-19 distancing protocols will be enforced. Please wear a mask. In the event of rain, the sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

For more details, call Treva Masulaitis 443-5389.

BIDDEFORD

Here’s what happening at the library

McArthur Library will host the following online events and programs this week:

• Kids’ storytimes and programs on Facebook will include PreK Storytime at 10 a.m. Mondays; Baby and Me at 10 a.m. Tuesdays; Stories Under the Stars Select at 7 p.m. Wednesdays; New Kids’ Library Material Unboxing! at noon Fridays; and Cooking with Kids at 10 a.m. Saturdays.

• Teen/Adult Programs on Facebook will feature a Book Talk Live at 3 p.m. Wednesday and Mug Cake Monday at 3:45 p.m. Monday.

• An Adult Online Book Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday featuring “The Spellman Files” by Lisa Lutz and again Oct. 28 featuring “The Surgeon” by Tess Gerritsen. For more info, email Melanie at [email protected]

• The Online Knitting/Crafting Group meets at 10 a.m. Fridays. Go to meet.jit.si/ McArthurKnittingGroup or call (512) 402-2718 PIN: 635 188 424#.

• A “Stamped: Racism, Anti-Racism and You” discussion will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday and again Oct. 22.

• A McArthur Library Genealogy Meet-up will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesdays on Zoom. Email Renee at [email protected] for the link.

For more details, call the library at 284-4181 ext. 207 or email [email protected]

Civil War historian to present program

Civil War historian and author Brian F. Swartz will present the illustrated program “Maine and Biddeford Help Save the Union in 1861 and 1862” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, online, courtesy of McArthur Library.

The program will focus on how Maine and Biddeford responded when the Civil War broke out in the early 1860s and will discuss several Biddeford soldiers who fought to preserve the Union, including Samuel Franklyn Farcher, a Saco native and veteran, who lived in Biddeford after the war.

Swartz’s book “Maine at War Volume 1: Bladensburg to Sharpsburg” was recently released.

To sign up, contact Biddeford Cultural and Heritage Center at [email protected] or call 283-3993 for a link and more information.

FREEPORT

Arts alliance offers two outdoor concerts

The Arts and Cultural Alliance of Freeport will present two outdoor, socially-distanced concerts Saturday to raise funds for its Meetinghouse Arts project. Each 90-minute concert will present three bands/musicians.

A 2 p.m. concert will open with Not2Sharp, followed by Wes Covey and The Diana Hansen Quartet. The 4:30 p.m. concert will feature Jud Caswell, Karen Gray and John Sayles. Attendees can bring their own chairs and blankets. They will be assigned specific seating locations in the parking lot behind the First Parish Congregational Church, located at 40 Main St.

All proceeds from these concerts will be used to help fund the construction of a new arts and cultural center, Meetinghouse Arts, in downtown Freeport.

CAMDEN

Library to celebrate History Month

During the month of October, the Camden Public Library will celebrate History Month with numerous online programs and special features on social media. The library also has curated a virtual exhibit of vintage photographs and images from the library’s Walsh History Center.

Visit the calendar of events at librarycamden.org for access to the gallery and details about upcoming programs.

WELLS

Library has new hours, activities

Wells Public Library announced new hours, beginning this week for curbside pickup and browsing hours, as well as a number of activities for all ages.

The library is now welcoming a limited number of patrons into the building to browse and check out items without an appointment on specific days. Appointments will still be available on select days. To reserve a time slot on Tuesday, Thursday, or Saturday, call the library (646-8181) or use Appointment Plus on the webpage (wellslibrary.org).

The temporary new hours are: Monday, Wednesday, Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for browsing and 2 to 6 p.m. for curbside pickup; Tuesday and Thursday, 2 to 5 p.m. for browsing appointments

and 5 to 6 p.m. for curbside pick-up; and Saturday 10 a.m. to noon for browsing and noon to 1 p.m. for curbside pick-up.

Masks are required. Entrance is through the rear doors and exit is through the front doors. No public computer use. All returning materials must be dropped in the book drop at the back of the building. Returned materials will not be accepted inside the building.

• Children’s programs this week include a Goodnight Stories Podcast at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Listen at: anchor.fm/wells-public-library; Fall Storytime on Facebook at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, followed by a craft. Take and make kits will be available at the back door of the library, unless otherwise noted; Chill with a Chapter Book Podcast at 2 p.m. Thursday; Listen at: anchor.fm/wells-youth-services; and Jaded YA Reads Podcast will be offered at 10 a.m. Saturday. Listen at: anchor.fm/wells-library-ya.

• Adult classes will include Conversational French Language Group at 6:30 p.m. Thursday; Nonfiction Book Group at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday (email [email protected] for a Zoom invitation); and Fiber Arts Group at 10:30 a.m. Friday to work on individual and group needlework projects (email [email protected] to get a Zoom link invitation).

For more details, call the library at 646-8181.

