SANFORD – Gertrude B. Letourneau, 88, a longtime resident of Sanford, died on October 3, 2020, at the Pinnacle Nursing Home in North Berwick.

Gertrude was born on October 24, 1931 in Sanford, the daughter of Oscar and Louise (Pelletier) Morin.

She attended schools in Sanford and in South Berwick at St. Michael’s Academy. Gertrude worked at Sanford Weaving for many years and retired from Sprague Electric after 25 years of service.

Gertrude loved to sew, crochet, and knit and made many fine pieces. She had a large collection of fine porcelain dolls, at least a few hundred, that were kept immaculate and which seemed to consume their home which she and her husband Joseph loved. Gertrude was a true lover of animals, having birds and many dogs in her life. She also enjoyed gardening and growing flowers and making sure the birds that visited her yard were well fed all year long.

She and her husband Joe retired early and enjoyed traveling in the United States and Canada. They traveled to many theme parks in the south as well as trips to the Grand Old Opry, Dolly World, and the whole country circuit. They also traveled to Branson, MO and it was one of their favorites. Gertrude and Joe traveled many times to Canada to see family members, where both of their families went back many generations. Many memories were made on the cruises in the Caribbean with family.

Gertrude loved telling stories of her youth like the time she was ice skating and fell into a well and was saved by her cousin Adrienne. And, the story about her bosses from the Mill would come to her home on a Sunday morning and asked her to go in to work for special projects that only she could do and then they would bring her home. This was a testament to her character and her sense of pride in a job well done.

Gertrude has been reunited with her husband, Joseph, and brother, Lionel Morin.

She is lovingly survived by her son Robert (Bob) Frechette and wife Denise of North Berwick; her daughter Patricia Worsham and husband Clarence of Lyman; her step-daughter Linda Letourneau of Sanford and step-son Gary Letournea and wife Pam of Sanford; her siblings, Roger Morin, Robert Morin, Dale Morin and Collette Phillips, She was also grandma to four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A private funeral will be held for the family and she will be buried next to her husband Joseph at Oakdale Cemetery in Sanford.

To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit http://www.autumngreenfuneralhome.com

The Autumn Green Funeral Home is respectfully handling arrangements.

