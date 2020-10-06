FALMOUTH ? Jane Faber MacDonald, 91, died peacefully on September 30, 2020, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, Maine.

She was born on October 5, 1928, to Virginia and Frederick Faber in Philadelphia, Pa. Jane attended the Moravian Seminary in Bethlehem, Pa., and Marjorie Webster Junior College in Washington, D.C. She taught kindergarten at Dedham Country Day School in Dedham, Mass., and later worked for many years as a volunteer at Children’s Hospital in Boston.

At the tender age of 20, Jane met Holden, the love of her life, at a dinner in Dedham, Mass., and immediately wrote to her mother that she had just met the man she would marry. On their first date, he brought her a box of candy, which Jane considered an odd gift from a newly-minted dentist. But their courtship proceeded apace, and Jane and Holden were married on June 17, 1950. They enjoyed 63 wonderful, action-packed years together, which included many trips to Bermuda, Sedona, Ariz., and numerous countries throughout Europe.

As a younger woman, Jane was an avid tennis player, and she golfed well into her 80s. She might tell you, with a modest smile, that she actually shot not one but two holes-in-one during her golfing years. She was also an accomplished bridge player who formed deep friendships with her fellow bridge enthusiasts wherever she lived. Above all else, Jane cherished time with family and friends. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, and especially loved living near her three Maine grandchildren.

Jane was predeceased by her beloved Holden and many dear friends. She is survived by her children, Bruce, of Boston, Beth, of Denver, and Nancy, of Cumberland. She leaves six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, all of whom knew her as Nonny.

Jane will be remembered for her fun-loving spirit, mischievous sense of humor, and graciousness. She rarely uttered a harsh word or complaint, but instead chose to greet each new day with gratitude. She will forever be in our hearts.

No formal services are planned at this time.

Memorial contributions in Jane’s name may be made to The Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, Hospice of Southern Maine, at

390 US Route One,

Scarborough, ME, 04074,

or given online at

http://www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org/give

