SACO – Cleora R. Campbell, 98 passed away on October 2, 2020 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House with her family by her side. She was born in Saco on December 5, 1921, daughter of John and Mildred (Marden) Hilton.

Cleora was a proud military wife serving alongside her husband for 32 years. She was also a long-time member of the Tuttle Road United Methodist Church in Cumberland and a member of the VFW Auxiliary in Biddeford.

She was predeceased by her husband John in 1978, a brother, Richard Hilton, sisters, Glenna Watson, Marion Bertrand and Dorothy Patterson.

Cleora is survived by her sons, Philip Campbell and his wife Debbie of Texas and Stephen Campbell and his wife Debby of Saco, four grandchildren Adam Campbell, Sarah Mitchell, Philip Campbell Jr. and Jonathan Campbell and nine great-grandchildren.

A private graveside service will be held at Laurel Hill Cemetery on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main Street, Saco is respectfully handling the arrangements.

