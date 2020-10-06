HOLLIS CENTER- Lori Ann Schopen, 60, passed away on October 2, 2020, at Gosnell House in Scarborough, Maine after a year-long fight with ovarian and fallopian tube cancer.

She was born in Westbrook, Maine on May 10, 1960, a daughter of George and Shirley (Emmons) Garrigan. She attended Bonny Eagle High School and went on to get her Associates Degree in Medical Assisting at Andover College. On November 25, 1978, Lori married Kurt Schopen. They enjoyed a wonderful 43 years together filled with love, laughter, and bickering. Lori started working at Data General, then went on to work at National Semiconductor. When her job was shifted overseas, she had the opportunity to further her education where she began in the medical field. She stayed in that field until her illness forced her out of work. For the majority of Lori’s medical career, she worked at Mercy Hospital. She also worked at Martin’s Point and Maine Centers for Healthcare. Lori loved photography, especially taking photos of her son’s sporting events. She also enjoyed going shopping with her mother, yardsaling, collecting things, decorating for holidays, partying with friends, feeding the birds, and talking with the cardinals.

Lori was truly a selfless individual that always put others before herself. She was a caring and compassionate person that loved taking care of her family and her patients, who were fortunate enough to have met her. Anybody that knew Lori would say she adored her nieces and nephews and played a large role in their lives.

She was predeceased by her mother, father, and two brothers, Michael and George Garrigan. Lori is survived by her loving husband, Kurt Schopen; devoted son, Nate Schopen; sister, Debra (Garrigan) Nugent and her husband Michael Nugent; brother, Bruce Garrigan and his wife Kristen (Tar) Garrigan; sister-in-law, Barbara Garrigan; sister-in-law, Karen Corsetti; sister-in-law, Kathy Burns; sister-in-law, Kim and husband, Bob Bower; sister-in-law Kristen and husband, Louie Gaskin; seven nieces; seven nephews; 11 great-nieces; 13 great-nephews; and many friends.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday Oct. 10, at 10 a.m., at the South Buxton Cemetery (Woodman/New section) on Woodman Road in Buxton. Please be mindful of reopening restrictions, distancing and masks.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com .

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Maine Cancer Foundation,

170 US Rt. 1,

Falmouth, Maine 04105

or

Hospice of Southern Maine

180 US Rt. 1

Scarborough, Maine 04074

