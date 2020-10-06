WINDHAM – Marilyn D. Thompson, 89, of Windham, passed away on October 1, 2020, at Ledgewood Manor in Windham. She was born on January 29, 1931, in Standish to Roland and Helen (Boothby) Richardson.

Marilyn graduated from Windham High School in 1949 and went to Golden School of Beauty where she got her cosmetology license. She was a hairdresser for many years in her own shop, Marilyn’s Beauty Salon. Marilyn also worked at North Windham Laundromat, and for over 20 years was a tour guide for Maine Line Tours. Marilyn loved knitting gifts for family and friends. She also enjoyed traveling, reading, cribbage, working on crosswords and word jumble puzzles during which she didn’t hesitate to use her phone a friend option. She loved cooking, especially for family gatherings.

Marilyn is survived by her children; Gregory and his wife Virginia (Blake), Blaine and his wife, Kathleen (Dennis), Roland and his wife Claire (Cloutier), Lynne Thompson and Jon Thompson; her grandchildren; Stephanie Heatley, Stacy Young, Sara Veilleux, Jessica Thompson, Dan Engelhardt, Janelle Davis, Chris Davis, Dale Thompson, and Amy Thompson and was the proud great grandmother to Gina, Emily, Trenton, Damon, Willow, Hailey, Anthony, Devin, and Ethan. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Sandra Richardson and many nieces and nephews. Marilyn is predeceased by her husband Roger S. Thompson, her brother Arthur Richardson, and her longtime companion Kenneth Atherton.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 6-8 p.m., at Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Road, Windham, Maine. A graveside service will take place on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 1 p.m., at Arlington Cemetery in Windham. To express condolences or to participate in Marilyn’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Marilyn’s name to the American Heart Association.

