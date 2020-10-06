CASCO – Judith Marie Bernard, 78, died Friday October 2, 2020. She was born August 9, 1942, in Biddeford the only child of James and Lula (Smith) Cullen. Judith grew up in Portland and was a graduate of the Cathedral High School. She enjoyed a career as an Insurance executive and was a dedicated employee of UNUM for 30 years and went on to retire from JHA insurance company. Judith and her husband Paul loved boating and trips to Disney. In her later years she enjoyed cruising with her adult children. Her greatest love was her family and her time spent with them. In addition to her parents Judith was predeceased by her husband, Paul, in 2008. She is survived by her children, Lori Ingles and her husband Michael of Harrison, James Bernard and his wife Mary of Harrison, and Dianne Blanchett and her husband Pierre of Harrison; nine grandchildren, and 18 great grandchildren. Visiting hours will be held from 10-11:30 a.m., Thursday October 8, at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee 434 River Road, Windham. Following visitation, a funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. To express condolences or to participate in Judith’s online tribute please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

