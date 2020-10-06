WESTBOOK – Shirley “Irene” Bragg, 87, of Westbrook, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020, where she was finally reunited with the love of her life, Jim. She was born Shirley Irene Jensen on June 12, 1933, in South Portland, Maine, where she grew up and graduated from South Portland High School in 1951.

Irene is predeceased by her beloved husband, Jim, who passed away in 1982, Irene leaves behind her only daughter, Janice LaFlamme, and son-in-law, Andy, of Westbrook, and three granddaughters: Sara LaFlamme and significant other, Jason, of Asheville, North Carolina; Katie Roma, and husband, John, of West Bath, Maine; and Nicole LaFlamme of Camden, South Carolina. She also leaves behind her greatest pride and joys of her life: her three great-granddaughters: Carigan Fisk, Bryn Roma, and Reece Roma.

Per Irene’s wishes, there will be no services. A private burial will be on Friday, October 9 at 2 p.m., and will be attended by immediate family only.

Please see http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com for Irene’s full obituary.

