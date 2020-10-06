GREENVILLE, N.C. – Gunnery Sergeant Normand Edgar Paul passed away peacefully at home on October 1, 2020, with his family by his side. He was born on December 30, 1933.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 3- 5 p.m., at Wilkerson Funeral Home, Greenville.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Cecile Paul, of 65 years.

He is survived by his five children, Robert Normand Paul, of Maryland; Kenneth Edgar Paul; Danny Raymond Paul; Steven Roger Paul; and Gayle Paul Tripp, all of N.C., with grandchildren and great-grandchildren from all; and sister, Priscilla Gross of St. Augusta, Maine.

He will be interred with full Military Honors at Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be announced later.

Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.

Online condolences can be made at http://www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com

