BIDDEFORD — Bernadette R. Dion, age 89, of McKee Street passed away Thursday Oct. 1, 2020, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.

She was born in Biddeford July 29, 1931, the daughter of Joseph and Marie Louise Dussault Nollette.

Bernie attended local schools and then worked for Kesslen Shoes and then as a supervisor for the Saco Tannery.

Her later employment included the Sizzler Restaurant, the Black Point Inn and the Gorham House.

She enjoyed her yard sales and was often the first on the road on weekend mornings.

Bernie is predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Roger Dion in 2017.

She is survived by: her daughter, Sandra “ Priscilla” Paynter of Old Orchard Beach and husband Dennis; a son, Steven Dion of Westbrook and wife Sylvia; a grandson, Adam Fleming of Biddeford and wife Sabrina; a great-grandson, Caleb Fleming of Biddeford; and relative, Armond Dussault.

Funeral Services were held at the Faith Lighthouse Chapel in Old Orchard Beach, Pastor Merle Mitchell officiating.

Burial was followed at St. Joseph Cemetery in Biddeford, where she was laid to rest next to her husband.

Dennett, Craig & Pate 365 Main St., Saco, are entrusted with her services.

