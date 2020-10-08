I am writing to urge voters in District 16 (Hollis, Buxton and parts of Saco) to support Dave Durrell as our next representative in Augusta. I came to know Dave while working with him on the previous election campaign when he was running against incumbent Don Marean. I saw him take time to thoughtfully listen and engage with voters about their concerns.

As a longtime small business owner, Dave knows the importance of having an educated workforce and sees the need for more resources for our vocational education system. He knows that a strong economy depends upon good jobs providing a decent living for families in our community.

Dave has been an active community member serving on several committees in Hollis. He is currently on the board of directors for ecomaine and is a strong supporter of environmental protections for our treasured state’s natural beauty.

Oh – and here’s proof of his ability to work across the aisle in Augusta: His former opponent, Don Marean, has enthusiastically endorsed Dave for District 16!

Margaret Harrison

Hollis

