City handled moose visit well

To the editor,

In today’s world, someone going the extra mile matters and community leaders who take extra care and time to do the right thing should be recognized. South Portland did that this past week. There was a visiting moose, a poor animal likely disoriented and lost, roaming the streets. It was a sad situation and potentially a dangerous one, but South Portland did not fail its citizens.

Under the leadership of Police Chief Sheehan, Public Works Director Doug Howard and Parks and Recreation Director Kevin Adams with the support of City Manager Scott Morelli, this city “did the right thing.”

Moving carefully with guidance from Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife, the moose was safely tranquilized and transported to safety. This required extra people hours to manage sightings, slow down traffic, and allow the moose space to rest and recover. It was truly a great story with a wonderful ending that someone might write in a children’s book.

When we care about one another, our family and friends, our pets, our environment and the wild animals who allow us to share this sacred space, we all win. I sincerely thank all involved — city employees doing extra duty to keep us safe–police officers, public works and parks/rec employees, and firefighters, as well as city hall staff covering calls and emails and citizens reporting sightings. You did good work, and it is noticed, recognized and appreciated. This city cares, and these days, that truly matters.

Rosemarie De Angelis

South Portland

Candidate understands community priorities

To the editor,

The work of a community leader requires the ability to mobilize and guide others, to facilitate solutions, and to think about the long-term health of the community and its people. Above all else, community leadership is about the people who live with you and near you. A leader’s willingness to approach members of the community in order to understand their priorities is a treasured attribute which Anne Carney has made a hallmark of her career.

Anne’s legislative achievements are a matter of public record. The more important aspects of her continuing work include the articulation of her values. She has stated, “The priorities of our community are at the heart of my work.”

She has identified these community priorities as follows: ensuring all Mainers have access to affordable healthcare, promoting economic opportunity and security for Mainers, advocating for strong, equitable public education, protecting our environment and meeting Maine’s climate goals, and working against systemic racism and toward racial justice. If these are important to you, join us in supporting Anne as our state senator from Maine District 29.

Pedro A. Vazquez

South Portland

Candidate is ‘creative thinker’

To the editor,

I am enthusiastically voting for Claire Holman for South Portland School Board of Education. Claire has been devoted to young people’s education for more than 20 years. She is a thoughtful, creative thinker who is more than ready to serve our community in this role. Anyone who knows Claire well can tell you that she has been an invaluable mentor and inspiration to many young people in southern Maine, a hugely formative figure.

Claire grew up in Lewiston, and enthusiastically studied French, and Spanish. Her work and study took her to different parts of the U.S., France and Mexico before becoming a longtime resident of Ferry Village. Claire lives with her husband and ninth grade son who has been a South Portland public school student since kindergarten.

Claire teaches in the Linguistics Department at the University of Southern Maine, working with students from Maine and many parts of the world as well as world language teachers in local high schools. She is incredibly well-respected by her peers for her experience, generosity in sharing her knowledge and skills, and upbeat spirit in bringing people together to make things a little better.

Claire knows there are difficult pandemic-related decisions facing the school board, and has the skills and experience to listen, ask good questions, evaluate options, and make effective and difficult choices.

Claire is confident that South Portland schools can:

· ensure equity and opportunities for all within the school system;

· fund arts and sports programs that can be life changing for students;

· hire and support racially diverse teachers and administrators;

· and invest in climate-friendly energy and transportation systems.

Claire is ready to advance school budgets, mindful of taxpayers, especially seniors on fixed incomes. Mark your ballots for Claire Holman for the SoPo Board of Education.

Debbe Davis

South Portland

Candidate is ‘solution oriented’

To the editor,

I am enthusiastically voting for Jake Kulaw for South Portland School Board. Jake is exactly who we need at this pivotal moment as our board faces challenges that require a seasoned teacher’s understanding of education as we reckon with a global pandemic and racial justice.

I’ve known Jake as a colleague and friend for several years and he is someone I can always count on to be student-centered and responsive to challenges facing our school community. He has devoted himself to learning about the needs of all students from a range of backgrounds. As a teacher and coach, Jake has earned the respect of his students and players with his tireless dedication to ensuring voices are heard and amplified for decision-makers.

Jake is solution-oriented and a problem solver — someone who spends time listening and learning before seeking a solution. This is what we will need as we face tough decisions that may ask us to be humble in our service to our community facing the challenges of this next budget cycle.

I know with Jake on the board, I will feel confident that our community will have a voice for equity and anti-racist policies, concern for funding for what impacts students most directly, and investments that will balance these concerns with the requirement that our budget address the needs of our taxpayers who may be on increasingly stretched budgets.

I am honored to be able to vote for my friend, Jake Kulaw. I hope all South Portland residents will join me.

Jen Lunt

South Portland

Candidate will ‘lift community’

To the editor,

I am writing a letter in support of candidate Stephanie Anderson for the Maine State Senate, District 29. Almost 20 years ago, Stephanie hired me to work as an assistant district attorney in her office. During my career, I watched her worked tirelessly to promote justice and build relationships in the community to create positive change in the legal system. With the pandemic, our state is facing challenges that will test even the most resilient individuals.

During my time with her, I watched her take our office through cutbacks, furloughs and social changes. She had an uncanny ability to mine, draw, and expand resources to accomplish her goals. She was a fierce leader and absolute advocate for victims and justice. More importantly, she was generous in her leadership and encouraged personal and professional growth of her team. We all were better for her influence. She refuses to fail and will lift our community at a time when we all need it most.

When I worked with Stephanie, she exposed herself to national issues and sought understanding to bring needed solutions to our community. I know that the same will be true of her in the Senate. Stephanie considers ideas and views different from her own to ensure that the course she chooses makes sense. In the coming year, we are going to do more with less and get creative. There is no better candidate and I hope that all of you will consider voting for Stephanie in November.

Tracy Gorham

South Portland

Candidate ‘faces challenges head-on’

To the editor,

Stephanie Anderson is a proven and trusted leader that is running for the Maine senate in district 29. She has had extensive experience in a very challenging position as the district attorney of Cumberland County for over 28 years. As a former police detective and executive, I have worked with her over many years in rapidly evolving circumstances to successful conclusions. Demanding and challenging situations were always addressed in a calm and measured fashion. I have always found that she is trustworthy, considerate, personable and easily assumes responsibility at every turn.

Stephanie worked extremely hard to make many new reforms that still stand today. This includes addressing domestic violence on a state and local level with new programs, the horror of human trafficking, the new drug courts, organizational change within the office and much more. She made a tremendous difference in her public service to the citizens of Cumberland County and the state. Stephanie Anderson has deep human experience and faces challenges head-on with passion, enthusiasm, genuine concern and professionalism always. I personally know that she always embraces service above self.

Please vote for Stephanie Anderson and be assured she will address the needs of our citizens in this great state.

Joseph K. Loughlin, assistant chief of Portland Police (Ret.)

South Portland

Candidate is ‘straight forward, fair’

To the editor,

I generally do not write letters or state my opinions, but in this matter I could not resist. Having first-hand dealings with Stephanie Anderson, being a defendant in a county she oversaw for 28 years as the district attorney I can state this.

First off, she is a class act, always straight forward and fair, compassionate with a overview of the bigger picture, obviously, a Maine trait.

Second, it’s time for leadership with toughness and grit, a person I feel that would never sway to the political whims of Augusta, and stand for what is right, even if unpopular.

Many people that has dealt with Stephanie Anderson in the courts have found that though at times her decisions may have not been what they wanted, the decisions were always fair an respected, as was Stephanie Anderson. Knowing that her job was an is looking for the greater good of the community.

In closing, Stephanie Anderson would make an exceptional senator for Maine, as she was an exceptional DA, and person. It’s time to elect a strong smart lady to represent this district and help in keeping Maine, Maine.

Jonathan L. Pease

Scarborough

