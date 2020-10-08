BOARD APPOINTMENTS
Scott Twitchell, executive vice president of sales at Clark Insurance, has been elected to the agency’s board of directors. Twitchell is responsible for the strategic growth of the Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts markets as a member of the management team. He started his insurance career with Banknorth Insurance and eventually became part of the leadership team that grew to be TD Banknorth Insurance, TD Insurance, and most recently USI Insurance Services, before leaving to join Clark. Twitchell graduated from Bowdoin College and has attended executive MBA classes through Boston University and the University of Southern Maine.
Educate Maine has added three education leaders to its board of directors. They are Amy Boles, director of the Hancock County Technical Center, a career and technical education center serving high school students in the Ellsworth area; Michael Cato, who leads information technology strategy and operations at Bowdoin College as senior vice president and chief information officer; and Ellen Halliday, superintendent of schools at RSU 29 in Aroostook County. Educate Maine’s efforts focus on ensuring college and career readiness for all Maine people, and the incoming board members bring diverse education backgrounds and experiences from all over the state that will add to its leadership group.
PROMOTIONS
Sacha Kiesman was hired to a permanent position at WordLab after completing the 12-month apprenticeship program this year. Kiesman graduated from the University of Southern Maine with a degree in strategic communication and public relations in 2019. She has previously worked as a communications intern for Catholic Charities Maine and as a public relations specialist for Amistad Counseling Services. At WordLab, she’ll draw upon her nonprofit experience to balance technical procedure and humanity while working with clients.
NEW HIRES
Meg McAndrew has joined Appletree School in Cape Elizabeth as an assistant teacher. McAndrew is a graduate of Plymouth State University with a degree in adventure education, honing her experiential outdoor education teaching skills as a sea kayak guide at Rippleffect on Cow Island in Casco Bay, and as an assistant teacher at Plymouth Elementary School. Exploring and utilizing the outdoors as her teaching medium, McAndrew has developed a unique and vast experience educating youth. Appletree School is a nature-based preschool emphasizing communication, a relationship-driven learning environment and exploration in an outdoor setting.
Natalya Robbins, a financial planner at Congress Street Financial Group, has earned the Retirement Income Certified Professional designation from The American College of Financial Services. Individuals who earn an RICP designation can provide knowledgeable advice on a broad range of retirement topics including the proper use of annuities, mitigation of risks to retirement income planning, estate issues, Social Security, health insurance, housing decisions and income taxation. Robbins offers financial planning and investment advisory services through Pruco Securities LLC under the marketing name Prudential Financial Planning Services, pursuant to separate client agreement.
