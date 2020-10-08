Vote Berry

I am looking forward to voting to reelect Seth Berry as our state representative for District 55.

Seth is a dedicated public servant and a strong advocate for his constituents. He understands how the legislature works, and he uses that experience to get things done. I’ve been proud to have him representing me in Augusta.

As a member of the Bowdoinham Select Board, I have had the chance to work with Seth on issues from expanding broadband to saving electricity costs through solar power. When I was looking for information to help the town respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, Seth connected me to state resources and found answers to all my questions. I especially appreciate his work as an ally and advocate for restoring Revenue Sharing, which is critical for helping towns reduce the burden of property taxes.

Seth is responsive, tireless, and works hard for his constituents. He has more than earned his keep. I hope my neighbors in Bowdoinham, Bowdoin, and Richmond join me in voting to reelect Seth Berry.

Jeremy Cluchey,

Bowdoinham

Vote Hepler

There are many good reasons to vote to re-elect Allison Hepler. She is a businesswoman. She focuses on issues of sustainable workforce development. She is a teacher at UMaine Farmington.

I am voting for Allison for her sponsorship and passage of LD 297, “An Act to Strengthen Brain Injury Resources for Underserved Populations Including Opioid Brain Injury Survivors.” Both Allison and I have lived through the impact of brain injuries on our family. My son recovered from a life-threatening brain injury. Allison’s first husband died from a traumatic brain injury as a result of a workplace fall. As a member of the Brain Injury Association of America – Maine Chapter, I recognize the importance of this bill in securing services for people who lack health care and supports.

LD 297, approved with bipartisan support, creates hope and a pathway to healing. It promotes low cost, high impact services: peer to peer support for families, survivor support groups, family caregiver training, information and referral, and helps to make recovery a sustainable process. Its emphasis on intervention and treatment of brain injury and opioid use has been groundbreaking.

This bill helps the BIAA provide core brain injury services, including neurorehabilitation, helpline services, education for staff at Maine hospitals, the Brain Injury Association’s annual conference and statewide Resource Directory.

I will be casting my vote for Allison because I know that Allison is making a difference. She cares about the welfare of the people of Maine and does something about it.

Richard M. Brown,

Dresden

Vote Lyons

We just received our Topsham property bills and were pleasantly surprised to see that our bill totals were actually less than last year. Why is this important? In a year of a viral pandemic and rising prices, it is rewarding to see that our town Board of Selectmen has held the line on town spending, which has not been easy. Ruth Lyons has been a part of our town team and has consistently put the needs of Topsham’s citizens as her first priority. She has done this as our town clerk and as an elected member of the Board of Selectman. We have personally known Ruth for over 25 years and have total respect for her honesty, integrity, and concern for Topsham and its citizens. We have seen Ruth settle disagreements by consistently pointing to the law. She asks what the law says and lets the law be her guide. She never plays favorites, even if it makes her position unpopular. If she does have favorites they are the Maine Constitution, the Maine statutes and the Topsham Zoning regulations. Ruth is a person who can be counted on to set aside political differences, work with anyone, and do what is right for Topsham. This is the Ruth Lyons we know and this is why we strongly encourage all Topsham voters to do two things: vote this fall and vote for Ruth Lyons for the Board of Selectman.

Jane Applin, Skip Applin and Dan Konieczko,

Topsham

