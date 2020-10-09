SUN CITY, Ariz. – Errol George Roy was born in Portland, Maine, on December 24, 1937 to George and Vera Roy. Errol passed away peacefully at the age of 82, surrounded by his family in his Sun City, Arizona home on September 30, 2020.

Errol lived his life to the fullest. After graduating from Deering High School in 1955, he joined the Navy where he graduated from the Naval School of Music and played the saxophone and clarinet in the US Navy Atlantic Fleet Band. Upon leaving the Navy, he enrolled at Boston University where he spent a year on exchange in Sweden and met Doris Harlin, his bride for the next 58 years. Errol received his MBA from Babson College and spent the next 30 years working in the aerospace industry, eventually becoming president of several companies in San Diego and Los Angeles. Ready for a new challenge, he left the aerospace industry to become a professor at the Oregon Institute of Technology in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Professor Roy spent 14 years at OIT becoming the Department Chair for the College of Business and retiring as professor emeritus. Errol retired to Gleneden Beach on the Oregon Coast and had a winter home in Sun City, Arizona.

Having a passion for music, Errol could usually be found on any given weekend at a jazz club, symphony, or opera. He enjoyed travel and cruised such places as the Greek Isles, Hawaiian Islands, Caribbean, and Panama Canal. He loved hockey and was a life-long Boston Bruins fan and a season ticket holder for the Arizona Coyotes. Fluent in Swedish, he was an active member in the Swedish Vasa Lodge near Sun City and spent many summers in Sweden with Doris’ family.

Errol is survived by his wife Doris, his brother Bert Roy (Betty), three children Anita Schaub (Michael), Monica Carver (Gary), and Brian Roy (Jocelyn), and five grandchildren Tyler, Austin, Amber (Tyler), Gabriel, and George.

A graveside service will be performed by Bateman Funeral Home at the Yachats Memorial Cemetery on the Oregon Coast. Errol is greatly loved and missed.

To leave messages of condolence for the family please visit http://www.sunlandmemorial.com.

Guest Book