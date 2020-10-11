RENO, Nev. – David N. Ravetti, 63, of Reno, Nev. flew west into the sunset Sept. 23, 2020 after a brief illness.He is survived by his wife, Linda M. Ravetti; two sons, Michael D. (Maureen) and Steven J. (Robyn); four grandchildren; an aunt, two uncles; and many cousins. David was born and grew up in San Francisco. He was a real estate broker in the family business. He graduated from St. Ignatius College Preparatory and Metropolitan State University, Denver. Aviation defined David’s life. He received his pilot’s license before his driver’s license. For his senior high school prank, he rented a Cessna and buzzed his high school. David flew cargo out of Denver. David was a Captain in Jetstreams and Brazillias for WestAir, and a Boeing 737 Captain for Casino Express Airlines. He was a Contract Captain for Luxembourg Airlines and Al Nippon Airlines. He flew tourists in Chieftans for Air Arctic in Fairbanks, Alaska. He was an Air Ambulance pilot in Cheyennes for Cal/Ore LifeFlight. His nickname was “Captain Noodle”. Family members affectionately called him “Sky King”. He logged 21,000 hours in powered aircraft and 500 hours in gliders. He flew to 27,000 feet in a glider. David was a check airman for West Air and an accident investigator for Air Line Pilots Association. He became a flight instructor at a young age. His low key expert teaching style put many students at ease. He had a passion for developing checklists for the cockpit. David enjoyed mentoring young glider pilots. David served four terms as Chair of the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors’ Aviation Advisory Committee (California), spent years building an aluminum aircraft, and did informal formation flying. He was a lifetime member of the Experimental Aviation Association. For their 13th wedding anniversary, David and his wife set a national and world flying record in their Mooney. His summer hangout was the Truckee/Tahoe Gliderport. He was president of the Silverado Soaring Club and a member of Soaring Society of America. His favorite pastime was flying afternoons in a DG505 high performance glider. David was passionate about being a Pylon Judge for the annual Reno Air Races. David loved to fix and fabricate items, repair and paint vehicles and aircrafts. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed camping, campfires, BBQing, hiking and scuba diving – passions he shared with his wife and sons. David was legendary for his sense of humor and endless supply of flying stories. He was a very kind, tender hearted, and a generous man, admired by many, and will be greatly missed.

Guest Book